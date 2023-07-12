BBMP kept out of discussions on proposed tunnel roads

July 12, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been kept out of deliberations on the much-hyped proposed tunnel roads proposed by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

AECOM Asia Co Ltd, a consulting agency that prepared the Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) for the 92.195 km elevated corridors (EC) proposed in 2017, has now given a design and estimation for the tunnel which is slated to be built on the same six corridors where corridor was planned. As in the EC project, the company has suggested a hybrid annuity mode for the newly proposed project.

The EC project was assigned to Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited. Though the DFR for the EC was prepared in 2017, the project did not take off. The total cost of the project was estimated at ₹22,666.95 crore. The implementation was planned in three phases.

“In the first phase, the tunnel will connect Yelahanka and Central Silk Board in the North to South Corridor, and Mekhri Circle and Cantonment in the East-West Corridor (K.R. Puram to Cantonment). The 50-km road will cost approximately ₹22,000 crore at ₹450 crore per km,” an official in the Dy.CM’s office said. The agency made a presentation to the Dy.CM recently.

Maintenance, not execution

A senior official in the BBMP’s road infrastructure section said the tunnel road was not discussed in any of the meetings in the BBMP by Mr. Shivakumar. “The Minister thinks that the BBMP is a body that should be tasked with maintenance and not the execution of the project. To some extent, it is true, but BBMP being the local planning and development authority, can be involved in the project,” said the official.

Another senior official said the BBMP could also hire consulting agencies for various project-related activities. BBMP should have been kept in loop about proposals, and suggestions could have been sought, the official added.

An official in the Urban Development Department said there was no clarity about the implementing agency and model through which the project can be materialised. Many models do not seem feasible due to the massive project cost, said the official.

