BBMP issues public notification on meat price

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has been flooded with complaints about butchers charging exorbitant prices for chicken and mutton, has stepped in to set the maximum price of meat.

As per a public notification issued on Thursday, meat stalls cannot charge more than ₹125 per kg for live chicken, ₹160 per kg for dressed chicken and ₹180 per kg for skin-out chicken.

The maximum rate for one kg of mutton has been fixed at ₹700.

In the time of lockdown, the rising price of meat has added to the financial strain that citizens are facing, said the BBMP in a press release, which noted that the unfair trade practice was in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986. Action would be initiated against owners of stalls found to be charging more than the rates specified as per the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976.