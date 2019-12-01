BBMP issues public notification on C&D waste

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a public notice mandating citizens to send only construction and demolition (C&D) debris to the waste management facilities at Kannur, Biderahalli hobli, Bengaluru East taluk. C&D waste poses a challenge to the BBMP as the city generates nearly 3,000 tonnes of the material every day.

In the notice issued on Friday, Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said that C&D waste generators have to store, collect and transport the segregated waste for disposal by paying ₹134 per tonne as service charge to the waste management facility.

The BBMP has stated that the C&D Waste Management Rules, 2016, are applicable to every private or government C&D waste generator, including residential, commercial, industrial, defence establishment, railways, airport and service providers such as BMRCL, NHAI, CPWD, BWSSB, Bescom, BDA, PWD and all their subordinate organisations.

The public notice directed the C&D waste generators to incorporate suitable clauses relating to the quantity, collection, storage, segregation, transportation and destination for disposal of C&D waste in all tenders and contractual documents related to ongoing and upcoming works, apart from preparing the C&D waste management plan. They are also required to monitor and maintain records to ensure that their contractors, sub-contractors and transporters deposit the waste only at the notified disposal facility.

That apart, as per C&D Rules, 2016, all infrastructure service providers and government organisations undertaking construction work within the BBMP limits have to replace minimum 20% by weight of aggregates, sand, pavers, masonry blocks, granular sub base and soil with similar products available from the C&D waste for their works as permitted by Bureau of Indian Standards, Indian Road Congress, CPWD and PWD.

Non compliance will invite penal action under Environment Protection Act, 1986, Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, and other laws applicable, the notice warned.