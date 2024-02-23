February 23, 2024 10:45 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will give defaulters the option of One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for the collection of dues within its jurisdiction. As per a recent notification, penalty under the BBMP Act, 2020, will be equivalent to the amount of tax evaded.

A penalty of 25% (on tax evaded) will be levied on residential properties with tiled or sheet roof (non-RCC), not exceeding 1,000 sq. ft. for own use, having ground floor.

Furthermore, no penalty will apply to slums and government housing for the underprivileged, houses smaller than 300 square feet for personal use within residential properties designated as slums by the Karnataka Slum Development Board or BBMP.

Additionally, the notification stated that interest on evaded tax, assets not subject to property tax, and properties outside the purview of tax have been given exemption.

This decision was made following a Cabinet meeting on February 15, and the orders will remain in effect until July 31, 2024.

