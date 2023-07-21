BBMP issues notices to unauthorised buildings in Mahadevapura

July 21, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started issuing notices to builders constructing structures deviating from approved building plans in Mahadevapura zone. This assumes significance in the backdrop of the civic body issuing fresh orders on building plan compliance.

In the South Zone, the BBMP has demolished two under-construction buildings after they were found violating the plan. The builders were constructing additional floors than what was prescribed in the approved plan. The data shared by the BBMP shows that 80 buildings have violated the plan. However, the BBMP has not collated data for other zones yet.

While in Chickpet constituency, 31 buildings have violated the plan, 18 buildings deviated from the plan in Jayanagar constituency, 16 in Basavanagudi, nine in Padmanabhanagar, five in BTM Layout, and one in Vijayanagar.

In Mahadevpura, the Joint Commissioner, in the first week of July, issued a notification mandating the builders to put up approved maps at construction sites for both the public and the Town Planning Department to verify. The order was issued at the insistence of the Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs). After nearly two weeks, the BBMP commenced the process of issuing notices to demolish the structures.

Mahadevapura Zonal Commissioner Trilok Chandra told The Hindu that while he had not collated data on how many notices were issued and how many buildings were found to have violated the plan, the Town Planning Department had started issuing notices to owners/builders. He said the BBMP would soon start the demolition of these structures. He said the BBMP would also take action against the builders who fail to display plans.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said this was a decentralised process and the civic body was not maintaining any centralised data on the same. He said the zonal commissioners would supervise the execution of the order.

Girish, Additional Director, Town Planning Department, said the issue was now much debated due to the fresh order, but this was a routine process. “My department issues notices regularly to buildings violating the plan and this is not new.”

