Bengaluru14 June 2020 23:23 IST
BBMP issues new set of advisories
Updated: 14 June 2020 23:23 IST
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday issued a new set of Standard Operating Procedures and advisories for clinics, places of worship, parks, hotels and restaurants, salons and parlours, and Residents’ Welfare Associations. This is in addition to the national directives on wearing masks, social distancing, and prohibition of spitting and urination in public places.
