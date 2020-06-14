Bengaluru

BBMP issues new set of advisories

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday issued a new set of Standard Operating Procedures and advisories for clinics, places of worship, parks, hotels and restaurants, salons and parlours, and Residents’ Welfare Associations. This is in addition to the national directives on wearing masks, social distancing, and prohibition of spitting and urination in public places.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2020

