Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has introduced new guidelines for feeding community animals in public spaces to ensure their welfare and also manage public safety in the city.

Highlights of the new rules for feeding community animals

No feeding between 11.30 p.m. and 5 a.m. Raw meat and sugary biscuits are discouraged, as they can make dogs hyperactive Feed animals consistently to prevent restlessness and aggression in dogs and cats Do not place leftover food on kerbside to avoid rodent problems Do not feed during times of high public density to prevent aggressive behaviour in animals RWAs and apartment owners to ensure their bylaws do not harm domestic animals, enforce existing animal welfare laws RWAs should allow pets in common areas and lifts, requiring leash but not muzzle Associations cannot ban pets within their premises. All citizens have equal right to care for environment and choose pets of their choice Pet owners are encouraged to keep their pets clean, groomed, de-wormed, vaccinated, and neutered Public institutions, educational facilities, tech parks, and similar establishments are advised against using sticks or security personnel to chase away dogs and cats, as such actions are illegal These entities should designate feeding spots and times to support feeding by students, employees, and interested citizens

