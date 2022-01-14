Bengaluru civic body issues new advisory for apartment complexes

With containment zones predominantly in apartment complexes, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike issued a new advisory urging residents to avoid gyms, swimming pools, and other sports facilities

With containment zones predominantly in apartment complexes, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday issued a new advisory urging residents to avoid gyms, swimming pools, and other sports facilities. Events and gatherings at club houses or community halls should be avoided

The advisory also makes clear the containment strategy. If there is a single case on a floor, individual flats on that floor shall be declared as a containment zone. If there are three cases in one floor, the entire floor shall be a containment zone.

If there are 10 cases in a tower, either single on a floor or on multiple floors, the entire tower will be deemed a containment zone. In instances where there are 50 cases in an apartment complex of 50-100 households, or fewer than a hundred cases in a complex with less than 100 households, the entire complex will be declared as a containment zone.

Once declared as a containment zone, all residents within the area should be tested, while all households will be surveyed for the health of the vulnerable population, stated the advisory. While testing of primary and secondary contacts is advisable, it is mandatory if the contacts are symptomatic. Contacts should also remain under quarantine till the test results are declared.

The society or RWA has to ensure that those under home quarantine remain indoors. Vendor services, couriers and delivery services should be limited to the main gate. The exceptions to this are services listed as emergency or necessary, such as medical visits, plumbing and electrical works, and delivery of cooking gas and water supply.

Zonal commissioners

Meanwhile, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has empowered zonal commissioners to take decisions on the closure of educational institutions, hostels, and paying guest accommodations, and put in place more stringent restrictions. Noting that the number of cases reported among students and staff in nursing colleges, hostels and paying guest accommodations has been increasing, he has said it is the responsibility of the respective administrations to ensure that all students and staff are tested and have obtained both doses.