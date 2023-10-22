BBMP invites volunteers for ‘Kere Mitras’ and ‘Hasiru Mitras’

October 22, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has invited volunteers to supervise its lakes and parks as a ‘Kere Mitra’ and a ‘Hasiru Mitra.’

The BBMP has put out a notification in this regard and interested volunteers can apply through the BBMP website (www.bbmp.gov.in) before 5 p.m. of October 30.

The programme will cover around 1,251 parks and 202 lakes in the BBMP limits. The volunteers should select their interested lake or parks and regularly monitor the development works and update it on the BBMP website. This will help maintain the lakes and parks effectively, the BBMP notification said.

Of the total volunteers registered, every month 10 volunteers for every lake/park will be selected through an online randomisation process. Once selected for that month, the ‘Kere Mitra’/’Hasiru Mitra’ will receive a message with login credentials on their e-mail ID and cellphones. They may then use the web application for this purpose. The details of the web application will be provided on the BBMP website in November once the registration process is completed.

‘Kere Mitras’ can monitor the ongoing activities in lakes such as pathway sweeping, bund slope cleaning, waterbody de-weeding, inlet cleaning, wetland cleaning, jungle clearance, Home Guards attendance, lake timings, officials’ visits etc., while ‘Hasiru Mitras’ will monitor daily sweeping, pruning of hedges, shrubs and other plants, watering, lawn mowing and borewell maintenance, opening and closing of gates as per rules, garbage removal, and all electrical works of the parks.