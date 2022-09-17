BBMP invites objections from public to tree cutting for HAL project

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
September 17, 2022 21:39 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has invited objections from the public to a proposal to axe 52 trees on the premises of HAL for the construction of the new LCA MWF MK2 hangars building.

The Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), BBMP, who is also the tree officer, published the public notice on Friday regarding the tree cutting as requested by the aircraft research and design centre (ARDC) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Vimanapura, to the BBMP.

The public can file objections within 10 days from the date of publication of the notification.

A senior BBMP official said: “The request is from the ARDC to cut 52 trees, all standing inside the ARDC campus which are within the project area of construction of building for facility establishment for LCA MWF MK2 hangars at ARDC. A majority of the trees are indigenous species.”

According to BBMP officials, people can raise their objection by contacting BBMP either by post, email or by hand at Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) and tree officer, BBMP, N.R. Square or email to dcfbbmp12@gmail.com.

