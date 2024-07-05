GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BBMP invites citizens, students to participate in Dengue Warrior contest

Published - July 05, 2024 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

To control the increasing number of dengue cases in the city and to spread awareness, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Health Department has invited citizens and students to participate in the Dengue Warrior contest.

According to a press release, this initiative encourages residents and students to join forces with the BBMP in the fight against dengue. ASHA workers and ANMs will visit households in their respective zones to raise awareness about dengue control among residents. Additionally, health officers will visit schools to educate students about dengue prevention, the release said.

The BBMP has implemented various precautionary measures to control dengue. Residents or students can create short videos demonstrating the measures taken at their homes and how they have raised awareness among others. These videos should be uploaded on social media and tagged to the Special Commissioner of the Health Department’s social media accounts — Facebook and X (@BBMPSplHealth).

While uploading the videos, residents must include their name, phone number, ward, and location. Students should provide their name, phone number, class, school, and location.

Upload before July 25

The top five students who create the best videos on dengue control will be recognised as Dengue Warriors. Videos can be uploaded on social media until July 25. The five videos with the most likes and the schools with the highest number of Dengue Warriors will be selected and awarded, according to the BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Suralkar Vikas Kishore.

