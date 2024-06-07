ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP introduces fresh norms to pay contractors’ bills

Published - June 07, 2024 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

Under the new guidelines, the BBMP has fixed timelines, reduced the number of tables, and altered the process for submission of work completion documents.  | Photo Credit: file photo

To bring more transparency, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has introduced fresh guidelines for the payment system to contractors, and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Thursday issued an internal circular modifying the process. 

Under the new guidelines, the BBMP has fixed timelines, reduced the number of tables, and altered the process for submission of work completion documents.

The BBMP has now mandated that contractors must submit necessary bills through the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS). The contractors henceforth cannot submit physical copies of documents related to works executed. 

After the submission of these documents, the engineers concerned have to review the documents within three days and provide his/her comment. The contractors are required to upload measurement books, before and after photos of the sites and others.

The payment will be done only after the quality assurance cell approves quality of works costing over ₹50 lakh. Depending on the cost, about 2% to 10% of the work will be reverified on a random basis. 

Mr. Nath said he had closed some of the tables which were unnecessary and included a timeline to avoid delays. The BBMP is making the entire payment process online and it will be open to the public, he said.

