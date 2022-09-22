Bengaluru

BBMP intensifies drive against encroachments, buildings demolished

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike removing encroachments in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike removing encroachments in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) ongoing anti-encroachment drive was intensified on Thursday, and the civic body completely demolished a one-storey building in the Mahadevapura zone after giving prior notice to the residents.

BBMP officials said that the building was demolished in Munnekolala’s Shantiniketan Layout. “The Revenue Department tahsildar had earlier issued a notice to the residents staying in the building to move out of the structure soon. As per the notice, the residents have vacated the building and hence, on Thursday, using JCB, we completely demolished the building,” said a senior BBMP official.

In another encroachment drive by BBMP, the officials had started demolishing a four-storey building in Papaiah Reddy Layout. However, the drive was stopped after noticing that further demolition work may harm other adjoining buildings.

“On September 13, we had served a notice to the four storey building’s residents to vacate since the building is constructed on the rajakaluve, but on Thursday, we found that using JCB and demolishing the building may damage other adjoining buildings, so we have decided to use men to demolish the building in another few days,” an official added.

Mahadevapura Zone Special Commissioner K.V. Trilok Chandra, who was present at the demolition sites on Thursday, said in both Papaiah Reddy Layout and Shantiniketan Layout, the buildings have encroached upon 500 metres of storm-water drains (SWD) and once the demolitions are done, the BBMP will soon rebuild the SWDs in these areas.

Meanwhile, the civic body officials said that the drive at upscale Greenwood Regency is almost completed. “The slabs built on the SWD have been removed and there are a few beautifications done on these slabs that are yet to be removed. After this, the whole encroachment on the SWD in Greenwood Regency will be removed,” officials said.

fact sheet
The BBMP has so far identified 2,626 illegal encroachments of SWDs in the eight zones across the city and 1,999 encroachments have been removed till date
The remaining encroachments to be removed are 627
52 encroachments gets stay order from court


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2022 9:08:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bbmp-intensifies-drive-against-encroachments-buildings-demolished/article65923335.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY