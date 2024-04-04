GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BBMP instructs to conduct surveillance on Cholera 

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao says there is no need to panic. Stating that it is not an outbreak, Mr. Gundu Rao said officials are monitoring the situation

April 04, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has instructed health officials to conduct surveillance on Cholera after a 27-year-old woman from Paying Guest (PG) accommodation in Malleshwaram tested positive for the disease in the initial test. However, the sample of the woman during the confirmatory test turned negative. 

A senior BBMP official talking to The Hindu said although the woman tested negative during the second test, the BBMP has directed the health officials to conduct surveillance and supervision as a precautionary measure. The official said there is no need for panic. 

Following the detection of Cholera in initial tests (hanging drop test) in woman from a PG accommodation in Malleshwaram, health officials said samples of three other persons from the PG accommodation have been sent for tests.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told The Hindu there is no need to panic. Stating that it is not an outbreak, Mr. Gundu Rao said officials are monitoring the situation.

Pointing out that the woman is doing well and has been discharged, he said she has no history of travel. “As she has told our officials that she has not eaten outside, we are suspecting it could be water contamination. Our officials are tracking the origin of the water supply to study the spread of infection,” he said. 

