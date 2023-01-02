BBMP increases COVID-19 tests to 6,000 from 1,500

January 02, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has increased COVID-19 tests to meet the State Health Department’s target of 5,000 daily tests.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Monday said that the BBMP, in the last two days, has been conducting 6,000 tests since the government had given a target of conducting at least 5,000 tests per day.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Nath said: “There are not many cases, but still we are doing more tests. If the cases increase, we will increase the testing.”

Recently, the State Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) recommended increasing Bengaluru’s test targets to 5,000. The BBMP has also deployed one swab collector in each primary health centre in the city for testing.

Earlier, the palike was conducting 1,500 tests per day. In October, when some States reported newer sub-variants of Omicron, such as BQ.1 and BA.2.3.20, apart from XBB, the TAC had advised that the daily tests in Bengaluru, which has always been the epicentre of COVID-19 in the State, should be increased to at least 10,000.

However, the newer sub-variants did not result in an increased caseload in the State, and the tests continued to remain around 2,000.

K.V. Trilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), said that the testing numbers are being increased gradually. He said all ILI/SARI cases and symptomatic persons who visit primary health centres in the BBMP limits are being tested now.