BBMP imposes meat ban in Bengaluru for Maha Shivaratri

February 16, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a circular banning sale of meat and killing of animals on Maha Shivaratri on February 18.

On February 16, the Joint Director (animal welfare), BBMP, issued a circular imposing a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat on February 18. The BBMP has also ordered the closure of abattoirs and slaughterhouses in Bengaluru on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

The civic body bans the sale of meat during important festivals, including Ganesha Chaturthi, Sri Rama Navami and Krishna Janmashtami, every year.

Apart from this, the BBMP also bans sale of meat and animal slaughter on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.