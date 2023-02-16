ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP imposes meat ban in Bengaluru for Maha Shivaratri

February 16, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Bengaluru

The BBMP has also ordered the closure of abattoirs and slaughterhouses in Bengaluru on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of devotees offering prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a circular banning sale of meat and killing of animals on Maha Shivaratri on February 18.

On February 16, the Joint Director (animal welfare), BBMP, issued a circular imposing a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat on February 18. The BBMP has also ordered the closure of abattoirs and slaughterhouses in Bengaluru on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

The civic body bans the sale of meat during important festivals, including Ganesha Chaturthi, Sri Rama Navami and Krishna Janmashtami, every year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Apart from this, the BBMP also bans sale of meat and animal slaughter on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US