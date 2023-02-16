HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BBMP imposes meat ban in Bengaluru for Maha Shivaratri

The BBMP has also ordered the closure of abattoirs and slaughterhouses in Bengaluru on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri

February 16, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of devotees offering prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, in Bengaluru.

A file photo of devotees offering prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a circular banning sale of meat and killing of animals on Maha Shivaratri on February 18.

On February 16, the Joint Director (animal welfare), BBMP, issued a circular imposing a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat on February 18. The BBMP has also ordered the closure of abattoirs and slaughterhouses in Bengaluru on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

The civic body bans the sale of meat during important festivals, including Ganesha Chaturthi, Sri Rama Navami and Krishna Janmashtami, every year.

Apart from this, the BBMP also bans sale of meat and animal slaughter on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.