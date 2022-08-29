BBMP imposes meat ban for Ganesh Chaturthi in Bengaluru

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
August 29, 2022 19:54 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday issued a circular banning the sale of meat and the killing of animals on Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday.

The BBMP has also ordered the closure of abattoirs and slaughterhouses in the city on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

This year, the civic body has withdrawn all restrictions on the installation of Ganesh idols in public places, which for the last two years was restricted to one idol per ward due to COVID-19.

