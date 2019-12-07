BBMP imposes fines on apartments for not composting in situ

The civic body has started cracking the whip and imposing hefty penalties on apartments that are not composting wet waste in situ, much to ire of residents.

In February 2019, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had issued a circular that mandated in situ composting in all apartments that collectively produce more than 100 kg of wet waste a day.

On Friday, it imposed fines of ₹3.75 lakh and ₹1.7 lakh on two apartments in Radhakrishna Temple ward for failing to comply.

Srikanth Narasimhan, general secretary, Bangalore Apartment Federation, said apartments were repeatedly targeted with retrospective policies putting them in a spot.

“It was the same with Sewage Treatment Plants and now in situ composting. There are old apartments which cannot implement this. There are practical difficulties. Moreover, apartments though pay garbage cess, pay empanelled vendors to collect waste,” he said.

Mandatory or optional?

But what has become the bone of contention is whether the civic body is within its rights to make in situ composting mandatory. BAF argues that Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 – Section 4(7) – makes it only optional. Gated communities need to process wet waste within the premises through composting “as far as possible,'' the rules say.

However, D Randeep, Special Commissioner, SWM, BBMP said the spirit of SWM Rules – 2016 is clear that it is mandatory for large apartments to opt for in situ composting.

“The Rules say this has to be implemented within a year. But it has been three years already and so we are trying to implement it. The rules have no concept of empanelled vendors, it only uses the word recyclers and processors. Most of the empanelled vendors do not have any processing capacity and dump waste irresponsibly. In situ composting is the only way out,” he said.

Mr. Narasimhan pointed out that the civic body that has sanctioned plans for several apartments since 2016 Rules has not mandated in situ composting at all. “Now, three years later, they penalise residents, while the developers go scot-free,” said Mr. Narasimhan.