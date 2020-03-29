BBMP identifies 17 ‘quarantine’ hotels

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified several hotels across the city where people who are suspected to have contracted COVID-19 can be quarantined.

In a press release, the civic body has said that samples will be collected from people who develop cold, cough, and fever — common symptoms of COVID-19 — to ascertain if they have contracted the novel coronavirus. It usually takes around two days to get the results. Such people cannot be sent back home as there is a risk that the virus (if confirmed) may spread to others.

Nearly 1,300 rooms have been earmarked in 17 hotels across the city. The authorities will assign people waiting for their test results to the hotels.

The release added that there should be no air-conditioning in the hotels. Food will be provided in disposable cutlery and crockery. Officials of the Department of Commerce and Industries will check if those quarantined in these hotels have been provided with food and other essentials.

The room rent and food charges will be provided based on rates determined by the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority. Based on the occupancy, the money will be released to hotels, the release added.