BBMP makes another attempt at biomining

Civic body floats tender for Mandur South dump yard

Thousands of tonnes of waste festering in Mandur on the city’s outskirts are likely to be processed through biomining, six years after the dumping of mixed waste was stopped.

After a few unsuccessful attempts, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has once again floated a tender for biomining in one of the two dump yards in Mandur.

According to senior BBMP officials, biomining will be taken up first in Mandur South dump yard, measuring 80 acres. It is estimated that around 10 lakh tonnes of legacy waste lies in this dump yard. It will be taken up at a cost of ₹80 crore, earmarked under Shubhra Bengaluru scheme.

Since 2007, thousands of tonnes of waste has been dumped in two yards in Mandur by the BBMP. Officials estimate that 20 lakh tonnes of legacy waste lie in huge mounds in these two dump yards. Following opposition by local communities to the growing mounds of garbage in the village, dumping was stopped in December 2014.

Senior officials said through biomining, the recyclables will be extracted first. Refuse derived fuel (RDF) will either be used to fill up low-lying areas, quarry pits or sent to cement factories. The ‘bioearth’, or fertilised earth, will be used to convert a portion of the land into a biodiversity park.

“The BBMP may, at a later point, also decide to establish a waste processing unit there,” an official said.

Biomining, the official explained, may be taken up wherever municipal solid waste is dumped above the ground, such as in Mandur and Mavallipura. The Solid Waste Management Rules mandate reclaiming of the land where garbage has been dumped by taking up biomining. In this regard, several directions have been issued to the BBMP by the National Green Tribunal.