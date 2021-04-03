BBMP holds meeting with RWAs to map out action plan to check COVID-19 surge

Focus on increasing vaccinations and testing

Worried about the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the city every day, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta accompanied by Special Commissioner (Health) P. Rajendra Cholan and senior health officials, interacted with representatives of various residents’ welfare associations (RWAs).

With the government allowing vaccinations in health sub-centres, the BBMP will soon get in touch with industries, multinational companies, and apartment complexes. Apartment complexes should tie up with the nearest private medical facility, said Mr. Cholan, and set up a “mini-hospital environment”.

Mr. Gupta added that the civic body would once again interact with the heads of the various private medical establishments in this regard. “We will also suggest setting aside a day and time for the vaccination of residents from a particular apartment complex or locality,” he said.

He urged the citizens to report those with symptoms and influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infection, so that they may be tested for COVID-19. Those in contact with someone who has tested positive should also get tested, apart from isolating themselves early.

Currently, BBMP officials are able to trace, on an average, 10 contacts for every positive case. The civic chief said officials concerned had been directed to target 30 contacts — both primary and secondary — for each positive case. “For this, we need the active support of all the RWAs and citizens,” he said.

BBMP Chief Health Officer (Public Health) Vijayendra suggested that domestic help working in multiple homes in apartment complexes be encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 at least once a month. He said in case the domestic help are either primary or secondary contacts, the associations may inform the nearest primary health centre.

Earlier, Mr. Gupta and senior health officials inspected Ulsoor PHC to check if the COVID-19 link tracking management was being adequately covered. He directed the officials to strengthen the tracking system of infected persons.