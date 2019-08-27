BBMP hands over five tonnes of plastic to KIA

In a step towards meeting Kempegowda International Airport’s sustainability mission, Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) received around five tonnes of plastic from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday. More plastic will be handed over to BIAL in the future based on demand.

With the construction of the second terminal under way at KIA, BIAL had proposed to use plastic to lay roads in and leading to this terminal. The decision was taken towards using alternative materials to meet its sustainability mission. Like the BBMP, even BIAL has banned single-use plastic at the airport.

The plastic was handed over to a team from BIAL by Mayor Gagambike Mallikarjun. The civic body, over the past few weeks, seized 11,753.5 kg of banned plastic items during its raids on shops, street vendors, traders, and even citizens. However, it faced lack the space to store them. The seized plastic was either being stored in ward offices or range offices of the Medical Officers of Health. In some wards, they have been sent to the dry waste collection centres.

According to a press release, BIAL requires over 50 tonnes of plastic to pave approximately 50-lane-km of internal roads. “The polymerised road has strong binding ability that can withstand extreme weather conditions as compared to asphalt. While asphalt roads are expected to last for about three years, roads with plastic as an add-on aggregate have a longevity of double duration,” it stated.