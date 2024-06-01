ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP halts payment under Amrutha Nagarothana Yojana

Updated - June 01, 2024 10:17 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

This has angered contractors who have been waiting for the payment, and they say they are under financial stress

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.

 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has frozen the payment for the works completed under the Amrutha Nagarothana Yojana (ANY) despite the State government transferring ₹500 crore to the civic body in March 2024.

This has now angered the contractors who have been waiting to receive the payment, and they say they are under financial stress. The contractors alleged that the holding of the payment raises suspicion about the intent of the BBMP, which may again lead to harassment and corruption. However, the BBMP claims that the payment was held as the model code of conduct is in place, and payments will be made after the completion of the election process. 

BBMP Contractors Association President K.T. Manjunath alleged that payment was frozen abruptly, and this was done at the direction of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar. We strongly suspect that the contractors will be subjected to harassment during the payment.” Mr. Manjunath said the election reason the BBMP is citing for non-payment is false because other payments are happening.

Another contractor, on the condition of anonymity, alleged that the payment was stopped in order to continue the “commission practice in the BBMP.” He said the introduction of the Technical Vigilance Cell under Commissioner (TVCC) inspection recently has added another layer to the alleged corruption.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance), Shivananda H. Kalakeri, refuting the allegations, said the payment was halted as the model code of conduct is in place. “During the election process, usually payments are not made and soon after the elections, payments will resume,” he added. 

