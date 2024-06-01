GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

BBMP halts payment under Amrutha Nagarothana Yojana, contractors allege harassment

Published - June 01, 2024 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.

 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has frozen the payment for the works completed under the Amrutha Nagarothana Yojana (ANY) despite the state government transferring ₹500 crore to the civic body in March 2024. 

This has now angered the contractors who have been waiting to receive the payment and they say they are under financial stress. The contractors alleged that holding of payment raises suspicion about the intent of the BBMP and this may again lead to harassment and corruption. However, the BBMP claims that the payment was held as the model code of conduct is in place and payments will be made after the completion of the election process. 

BBMP Contractors Association President, K.T. Manjunath alleged that payment was frozen abruptly and this was done on the direction of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar. “We strongly suspect that the contractors will be subjected to harassment during the payment.” Mr. Manjunath said the election reason the BBMP is citing for non-payment is false because other payments are happening.

Another contractor, on the condition of anonymity, alleged that the payment was stopped in order to continue the “commission practice in the BBMP.” He said the introduction of the Technical Vigilance Cell under Commissioner (TVCC) inspection recently has added another layer to the alleged corruption.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance), Shivananda H. Kalakeri, refuting the allegations, said the payment was halted as the model code of conduct is in place. “During the election process, usually payments are not made and soon after the elections, payments will resume,” he added. 

Related Topics

BBMP / construction and property

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.