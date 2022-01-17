BBMP gives nod to cut open white-topped ORR for metro work

Bengaluru

17 January 2022

Piers for the airport line will come up on the road median

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has given permission to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) to cut open the white-topped Outer Ring Road (ORR) to facilitate the construction of the airport metro line. The BMRCL has already started barricading some stretches of the road to carry out preliminary work. Despite an increasing number of people currently working from home, traffic on the busy road will be affected once the metro construction reaches an advanced stage.

“The BMRCL has said that the piers for elevated corridors will come up on the road median, and need around six metres of land along the stretch to build the pillars while the median width is three-four metres. They may cut open one or two metres on either side of the road for this,” said a BBMP official.

The BBMP had taken up the white-topping work on all six lanes of the ORR in 2018-19 at a cost of ₹15 crore per kilometre. When criticised over the lack of planning and the futility of white-topping a road that would see metro work, civic officials claimed that the BMRCL finalised the alignment of the airport line after white-topping was completed.

“For the stretch between Kasturinagar and Hebbal, the elevated corridor is on the median. Cutting open the white-topped road may be required wherever the median is narrow,” said a BMRCL official. He added that they will use the space available between flyovers to construct the piers. “The BMRCL usually restores the road on completion of the project, and the same rule is applicable here.”

Land acquisition

Barring 1,700 sq.m required to construct Kempapura metro station, the BMRCL has completed the land acquisition process on the ORR. It needs the land to build entry points to the station near Nagawara lake. Sources said the Lake Development Authority has given the green signal for this.Officials claim that the land is located between the pathway and fence area of the lake.

“The project will have no impact on the lake, but the Revenue Department will take a final decision,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the final notification has been issued for the acquisition of additional land to build island platform stations on Ballari Road.