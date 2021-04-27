BBMP gets BMTC help for ambulance management

Bengaluru

12 BMTC officials with experience deputed

To optimise the usage of available ambulances and ensure that citizens are not left wanting when in need of the service, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sought the help of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Twelve officials from BMTC with experience in fleet management have been deputed in BBMP to manage the ambulance fleet. Of the 12, one official is deputed to each of the eight zones, while the remaining four are stationed in the head office, monitoring and supervising the operations in the zones.

Nagendra Naik, nodal officer for ambulances and hearses, told The Hindu that there was a total of 468 ambulances with the BBMP currently. The civic body had fitted all these vehicles with GPS trackers. “The BMTC officials have the experience of fleet management. The objective is to ensure there is no delay in the ambulances reaching the needy in time,” he and added that the officials have been helping out for the past three days now.

Explaining the procedure of allotment of ambulances, a senior official said that the ambulance drivers get messages through the Transfer Dynamic App. They then pick up the patients and shift them either to the hospital assigned or COVID care centres. Similar procedure is followed for hearses. The vehicles are sent following calls made to the special control room established for the same. There were a total of 49 hearses available with the BBMP.