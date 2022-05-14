BBMP garbage truck kills one more in Bengaluru

Devanna

May 14, 2022 22:44 IST

This is the fourth such accident in two months

A 25-year-old delivery partner working with Swiggy was killed after a speeding Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) truck knocked down the bike and ran over him on Nagawara-Thanisandra main road on Saturday evening. The deceased, Devanna, a native of Surapura in Yadgir district, was a resident of Kothanur and had been working with the food delivery platform for the past few months.

This is the fourth fatal accident involving a garbage truck in the city in the past two months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The garbage truck that was involved in the accident.

According to the police, Devanna was heading to Hegde Nagar from Nagawara to deliver a parcel when the accident happened. Chikkajala traffic police rushed to the spot and arrested the truck driver, Dinesh Naik, booked him for rash and negligent driving, causing death due to negligence, and seized the truck for investigations. The driver was subjected to medical examination to ascertain whether he was drunk, a police officer said adding that results of the medical reports were awaited.

Following a series of three accidents involving garbage trucks in the city, traffic police and the civic body have taken up a campaign to prevent such accidents. “We launched a campaign and booked many garbage truck drivers for traffic violations, some were even found drunk while driving,” said B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner (Traffic). Moreover, the two agencies have also launched a driving, road safety sensitisation programme for garbage truck drivers, under which 380 of the total 580 truck drivers have been trained.

The civic body mulled over installing speed governors to control speed at 35 kmph in all garbage trucks, but seems to have given up on the idea over logistical and operational issues. “We are conducting a physical examination, including an alcometer test, for all drivers every day. We have also begun retrofitting two white flags on either sides of the truck, like they do for army trucks. This will help motorists gauge the width of the truck correctly. This process is under way and we have already put it up for nearly 200 trucks,” said Dr. Harish Kumar K, Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP.

Three earlier accidents:

March 21: Akshata, 14, killed and two others injured when they were hit by a truck near Hebbal underpass

March 31: Ramaiah, 76, died after a garbage truck hit his two-wheeler on Thanisandra main road

April 18: Padmini D., 40, killed after she was knocked down by a garbage truck at Nayandahalli junction