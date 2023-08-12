BBMP fire: Three of the nine who suffered burns critical

August 12, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Three of the nine employees of BBMP’s Quality Control Wing, who suffered burns in Friday’s fire accident, are critical. Doctors at the Victoria Hospital, where they are under treatment, said they suffered over 25% burns and have been stabilised as of now.

All the injured persons have been admitted to the ICU in Trauma and Emergency Care Centre (TECC) at Victoria Hospital that is affiliated to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

Of the three, Executive Engineer Kiran (35) had a pre-existing renal issue and has been on dialysis for a month. He has suffered 12% burns, and dialysis has been repeated as per the advice of the nephrologist, said Ramesh Krishna K, BMCRI director cum dean.

The other two — Chief Engineer Shivakumar (40) and Junior Engineer Jyothi (26) — have suffered 25% and 28% burns, respectively. “While Ms Jyothi has suffered facial and airway oedema, Mr Shivakumar has oliguria (reduced urine output) and hoarseness of voice and is being managed. All three are critical but have been stabilised. None of them require any intubation as of now,” said the doctor.

“The others — Manoj, Srinivas, Siraj, Shridhar, Santosh Kumar and Vijayamala — are stable. They have suffered burns ranging between 11% and 28%. However, as they have also suffered inhalation injuries, their respiratory system has been affected. Their airway status will be monitored for the next 24-48 hours,” he said.

He added that all nine may require to be in the hospital for a longer period due to the nature of their injuries..

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who visited the hospital on Friday night, said necessary instructions had been given to doctors at Victoria Hospital to provide the best available treatment to the injured.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who visited the hospital on Saturday, assured the families of the injured that there was no threat to the life of any of the nine injured. “They are getting the best treatment and are showing signs of recovery,” he said.