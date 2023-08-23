ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP files FIR against Congress workers for putting up banner in front of KPCC office

August 23, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A BBMP official has filed a case against unidentified individuals for putting up an unauthorised banner opposite the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office on Queens Road on Monday.

The complainant, Y.M. Pushpavati, Assistant Revenue officer of BBMP, filed the complaint with the High Grounds police, hours before the BBMP officials concerned slapped a fine of ₹50,000 on the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

The banner was put up by members of the Congress Backward Classes Wing to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Karnataka Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs.

Ms. Pushpavathi, in her complaint, asked the police to trace the people who have put up the banner and take necessary action.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act and are investigating.

