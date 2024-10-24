BBMP files complaint against property owner in Kengeri for causing flooding in the area

An Assistant Executive Engineer of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Ward 31 has filed a case against a property owner accusing him of causing flooding in Kengeri during the recent rains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint by Guruprasad M.B., AEE, Kengeri sub-division, BBMP, the Kengeri police recently charged Guttale Gowda, owner of survey no. 16, Bandematha, Mini Gandhinagar, charging him under Section 324 (5) (mischief and thereby causes loss or damage) of BNS.

in his complaint, Mr. Guruprasad said that during the recent rains, a part of the compound belonging to the accused collapsed on the road, damaging the road and a storm-water drain. Due to this, there was a flooding in the area and a few vehicles parked in the area were also damaged.

A similar incident occurred this August and the officials issued a show-cause notice and sought details of the property documents, but there was no response from him. The accused has not constructed any drains in his property which is also contributing to the flooding in the area, Mr. Guruprasad alleged. He requested the police to take necessary legal action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.