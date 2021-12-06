BBMP files case against missing COVID-19 patient, hotel

The man checked out by allegedly furnishing a negative certificate

The BBMP filed a case against a 66-year-old COVID-19 patient from South Africa who allegedly checked out of a hotel in Bengaluru by showing a negative certificate, and the hotel for failure to inform officials while he was checking out on December 4.

Officials have intensified efforts to track him down

Based on the complaint by Dr. Naveen Kumar M., Medical officer, Shivajinagar, on December 5, the High Grounds police booked the man and the management of Shangri-La hotel on Palace Road under Sections 269 (negligent act to spread infection), 271 (disobedience of quarantine rule) and 114 (abetment to offence) of the Karnataka Epidemic Disease Act.

Dr. Kumar, in his complaint, said that the man had landed in Bengaluru on November 20. A test at the airport revealed that he was infected by COVID-19. Based on the result, he was sent to Shangri-La hotel for 14 days of quarantine. The hotel staff was told to alert BBMP officials when he checks out.

Despite specific instructions, the management allowed him to check out on November 27 but failed to inform the BBMP, the civic body has alleged.

Upon inquiry, the management justified their action stating that the man had submitted a COVID-19 negative certificate from SR Lab at the time of checking out.

This is clear negligence on the part of the management and they are responsible for spreading the infection, according to the complaint by Dr. Kumar who added that the management and the accused are liable for legal action for serious lapses.