BBMP faces pothole challenge as it races against time ahead of monsoon

May 31, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

With the city receiving pre-monsoon showers, more potholes are appearing on the roads, posing a threat to motorists. As monsoon is fast approaching, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is racing against time to fix them.

In a neatly planned South Bengaluru, many arterial and sub-arterial streets are currently riddled with large craters due to half-finished drains and metro work. If it rains, water covers these potholes, causing accidents. Unless BBMP swings into action, these are accidents waiting to happen, say citizens.

Roads dug up

Rajgopal A., a resident of Jayanagar 5th block, said roads were dug up to install large cement pipes after which the roads were not asphalted. Due to rain, craters have formed, and even four-wheelers find it hard to steer through these stretches. Ironically, the road is located close to the office of Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Bengaluru South. However, due to pre-monsoon showers, BBMP is delaying asphalting the roads.

Vajapeyam Srivatsa, a resident of Banashankari 6th stage, alleged that the quality of roads is so poor that they are unable to sustain rainfall. On the other hand, asphalting of streets inside the residential layouts in Hemmigepura ward has failed to see the light of the day.

Mr. Srivatsa further said, “During monsoon, these potholes will be filled with water. The BBMP officials point fingers at the BDA, arguing that areas still come under their ambit and the civic body is helpless. The BDA officials maintain that as the layout is being developed, potholes will be fixed during fresh asphalting. But the residents have to continue to suffer due to the lethargy of the officials.”

Unmotorable roads

Pavitra Pawar, a resident of Bande Mutt in Kengeri Satellite Town, talking to The Hindu, said the under-developed layout is full of potholes. “Children who are cycling often skid and fall. The situation of the road has been the same for many years, and the condition has not changed even after the area was handed over to the BBMP. During rain, many roads become unmotorable, forcing the residents to think twice before using their vehicles,” she said.

It may be recalled that at least three people died in the tech city due to potholes last year, after which BBMP was taken to task by the government. The civic body took the matter seriously and started carrying out the patchwork. The BBMP says pothole fixing is a continuous process, and as and when a complaint is received on the FixMyStreet application, the workers fill the potholes.

B.S. Prahlad, Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure), BBMP said pre-monsoon showers do not stop them from fixing potholes, which is a routine affair round the year. The civic body has come up with cold mix asphalting technology. Cold mix asphalt can be spread out without the use of machines. The BBMP has also set up a cold mix plant and soon a shelter will be built to protect the same from rain and gushing winds.

