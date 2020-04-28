BBMP extends property tax rebate till May 31

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has extended the 5% rebate on payment of full property tax for the 2020-21 fiscal till the end of May. Every year, the civic body offers a 5% rebate on property tax till the end of April.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said that as citizens have been directed to stay indoors, they would not be able to go to the bank for the payment of property tax.

Several councillors had urged the Commissioner to extend the tax rebate period in light of the spread of the pandemic in the city and filling up the civic body’s coffers.

This year, the civic body has set a target of collecting ₹3,500 crore from the nearly 20 lakh properties under its tax net. As on April 28, the civic body had collected ₹304.65 crore, of which ₹249.96 crore was made through online mode and the remaining ₹54.68 crore through challan payments in banks.

During the last fiscal (2019-20), the BBMP had garnered a total of ₹2,729.77 crore as property tax, as against a target of ₹3,500 crore.