Bengaluru

BBMP extends helping hand to poet Nissar Ahmed

more-in

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday decided to raise funds to help eminent Kannada littérateur and poet K.S. Nissar Ahmed, who has been hospitalised due to age-related ailments. The BBMP council, at a meeting held on Tuesday, decided to support Nissar Ahmed with ₹20 lakh.

“Poets like him are our pride. It is our responsibility to support such eminent people. Hence, all parties decided to support him,” said Muneendra Kumar, leader of the BJP in BBMP.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 11:45:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bbmp-extends-helping-hand-to-poet-nissar-ahmed/article30446526.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY