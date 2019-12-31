BBMP extends helping hand to poet Nissar Ahmed

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday decided to raise funds to help eminent Kannada littérateur and poet K.S. Nissar Ahmed, who has been hospitalised due to age-related ailments. The BBMP council, at a meeting held on Tuesday, decided to support Nissar Ahmed with ₹20 lakh.

“Poets like him are our pride. It is our responsibility to support such eminent people. Hence, all parties decided to support him,” said Muneendra Kumar, leader of the BJP in BBMP.