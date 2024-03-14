ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP extends 5% property tax rebate until July-end

March 14, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike head office. | Photo Credit:

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced the extension of the 5% rebate on property tax until July 31, 2024. Traditionally applicable for the first two months of the financial year, this extension aims to provide relief to property owners.

The decision to extend the rebate by another two months comes days before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election is expected to be enforced. 

In the circular issued on Thursday, the BBMP said it was committed to supporting taxpayers during challenging economic times. 

With this extension, property owners in Bengaluru have until the end of July to take advantage of the rebate scheme, potentially easing financial burdens and incentivising timely tax payments.

