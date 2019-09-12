BBMP enhances security deposit for road cutting work

Lack of coordination between agencies, including private telecoms and internet service providers, is often the culprit for poor and unmotorable stretches of roads across the city.

In the past, residents’ welfare associations and motorists have highlighted perfectly good roads that were dug up for utility and development works only to be badly restored. In an attempt to address this perennial problem, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has decided to increase the security deposit that agencies and firms have to give at the time permission is accorded for road cutting.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar issued a circular to this effect directing zonal chief engineers and chief engineers of projects and road infrastructure departments to ensure that the security deposit is enhanced to 100% of the road restoration cost. The BBMP has taken up the onus of repairing roads on the grounds that agencies were not restoring the road to its original condition.

Until now, the civic body was collecting 25% of the road restoration charges as security deposit before according permission for road cutting. “Recently, the High Court of Karnataka, while hearing a writ petition on potholes, directed the BBMP to consider whether agencies can deposit the entire estimated cost. Following this, we decided to enhance the security deposit that is being collected and restore the road ourselves,” he told The Hindu.

Earlier, the civic body had decided to appoint a dedicated contractor for each of the eight zones to restore the dug up roads across the city. The tenders for the same — set at ₹5 lakh per km of road as the base price — were also floated.

Ward committees roped in

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar has directed ward committees to inspect the condition of roads and ascertain whether there are any potholes or if any repairs are required. The committees have also been directed to check if the various agencies that have been given permission to dig roads are complying with the conditions imposed and have taken precautions. They will have to submit reports on the condition of roads and footpaths to the Commissioner’s office by the 25th of every month.

Mr. Kumar also directed the chief engineer of road infrastructure to compile ward committee reports and prepare a gist of the same to be submitted to the High Court of Karnataka.