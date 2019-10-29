BBMP engineers to geotag photos of potholes

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has set itself a new deadline to fill potholes – November 10, is now insisting that its engineers geotag photos of potholes, both before and after they are filled, to ensure transparency.

BBMP's Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep tweeted on Tuesday: “Strict instructions have been given to all engineers to ensure compliance to the 9 steps to be followed for pothole filling. Geotagged before and after photos are being insisted to ensure transparency and accountability.”

Among the nine steps mentioned are placing traffic control devices, such as traffic cones and flags, marking the defective area, removal of loose materials, specific processes to fill potholes and cleaning up the patched site.

The civic body has been flooded with complaints of potholes from across the city with the problem worsening after continuous rain. This had forced BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar to announce the November 10 deadline to make the city pothole-free.

Citizens welcomed the move. Replying to his tweet, one of them said: “Thanks, hope this will also address the ones that are filled poorly, like in Hadosiddapura.”

A tweet from Doddanekundi Rising said: “Plz re-publish the BBMP SOP with these details + include where and how the contractor has to dispose off the debris. Explicitly mentioning the usage of compressed air to clean the surface would help improve the adhesion.”