Bengaluru

BBMP engineer booked for manual scavenging

He had allegedly hired labourers to clean a clogged manhole

The Kuramaswamy Layout police have booked a BBMP engineer under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act for allegedly employing labourers to clean a clogged manhole.

Based on a complaint by M.N. Ravi Kumar, Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department, the police booked Shivakumar on Thursday.

Shivakumar did not even provide basic safety gear, the complaint said.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 12:26:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bbmp-engineer-booked-for-manual-scavenging/article29816191.ece

