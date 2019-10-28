BBMP engineer booked for manual scavenging

The Kuramaswamy Layout police have booked a BBMP engineer under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act for allegedly employing labourers to clean a clogged manhole.
Based on a complaint by M.N. Ravi Kumar, Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department, the police booked Shivakumar on Thursday.
Shivakumar did not even provide basic safety gear, the complaint said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor