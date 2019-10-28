BBMP engineer booked for manual scavenging

The Kuramaswamy Layout police have booked a BBMP engineer under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act for allegedly employing labourers to clean a clogged manhole.

Based on a complaint by M.N. Ravi Kumar, Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department, the police booked Shivakumar on Thursday.

Shivakumar did not even provide basic safety gear, the complaint said.