BBMP engineer and contractor booked for damaging Gail gas pipeline

An assistant executive engineer with the Marathahalli sub-division of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and a private contractor have been booked for allegedly damaging a Gail gas pipeline and endangering the safety of residents.
Acting on a complaint filed by a Gail Gas deputy manager, the Bellandur police, on Friday, registered an FIR against Assistant Executive Engineer Muralidhar A.E. and private contractor Mantesh charging them under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board Act. “We have issued notices summoning the accused for questioning,” said a police officer.
The Gail Gas deputy manager, in his complaint, said that Mantesh was using a JCB to construct a drainage culvert near a residential apartment on 1st main 1st cross Haraluru where the gas pipe has been laid. “There are standard guidelines to be followed before taking up any construction work near a gas pipeline. However, it was not followed,” said the complainant, adding that had the damage not been rectified immediately, it would have resulted in loss of public life.
