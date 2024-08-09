BBMP enforces new guidelines for PG accommodations in Bengaluru

In response to the recent murder of a woman at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Koramangala, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a set of regulations under Section 305 of the BBMP Act, 2020.

According to officials, this move aims to significantly enhance the safety, hygiene, and overall living conditions of residents in PG facilities across Bengaluru.

A major component of the new guidelines is the mandate for CCTV camera surveillance. All PG accommodations are required to install CCTV cameras at every entrance, exit, and around the premises. The captured footage must be stored with both hardware and software backup for at least 90 days.

To address concerns about living space, the BBMP now requires that each resident be provided with a minimum living space of 70 square feet and this will be considered while issuing licence.

Hygiene is another crucial aspect of the new regulations. PG operators are mandated to provide clean and sanitary bathroom and toilet facilities for their residents. Safe drinking water access is also a new requirement. PG operators must ensure that each resident has access to 135 litres per capita per day (LPCD) of clean drinking water.

For PGs with kitchen facilities, a licence from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) must be obtained within three months of receiving a business licence from the BBMP.

In addition to these requirements, PG operators must employ at least one security staff member on a 24/7 basis to provide constant assistance and security for residents.

According to the order, PG owners must also obtain an official fire safety certificate from the competent authority before receiving a business licence. Emergency preparedness has also been emphasised. PGs must display a board with emergency contact numbers, including the BBMP helpline and the police helpline.

All PG accommodations are also required to have first-aid kits available on the premises to address minor injuries or health issues. PG owners are responsible for proper solid waste management, including segregation and disposal.

Inspection every six months

To enforce these guidelines, health officers, medical officers, and senior health inspectors will conduct inspections every six months to ensure compliance. Zonal commissioners are also tasked with reviewing adherence to the regulations. Non-compliance may result in penalties or revocation of business licences under Sections 307 and 308 of the BBMP Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, PG owners in the city have generally welcomed the BBMP’s new guidelines. They claimed that while a few accommodations may lack proper facilities, most are well-equipped and safe.

Manjunath Kumar, who operates a PG in Palace Guttahalli, said: “We support these guidelines as they will enhance the quality of PG accommodations. However, the process for obtaining licences and permissions should be streamlined to avoid disrupting business. The BBMP must ensure that PG operators are not unduly pressured by officials under the guise of these new regulations.”

Another PG owner, Maheswar Babu from Madiwala, said: “The guidelines are reasonable, but adding more facilities will increase the cost of PG accommodations. Consequently, we will have to raise room prices, which could impact residents. Many PG tenants are students or individuals just starting their careers, and this hike could pose a financial challenge for them.”