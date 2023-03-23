ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP employee among three arrested for attempting to kill friend

March 23, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The J.C. Nagar police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) tax collector, along with two of his friends, for allegedly attempting to kill their friend, and make it look like a road accident death over a trivial row on Tuesday night.

The police found the severely injured Gagan Sharma, 41, at Jayamahal Road and took him to Victoria Hospital where he is recovering.

Based on his information, the police tracked down Sunil along with his two friends, Arun and Krishna, charging them with attempt to murder.

A probe revealed that Sunil, a tax collector at BBMP, and Gagan Sharma, Arun, and Krishna were on a joyride, along with Sunil’s girlfriend after a party.

According to the police, they got drunk and were moving around the city, when Gagan passed a lewd comment on Sunil’s girlfriend. Enraged, Sunil and the other two allegedly beat up Gagan, pushed him out of the car, and ran over him to make it look like an accident.

Gagan sustained multiple fracture injuries and was found in pain on the roadside in a pool of blood, said the police. Passers-by alerted the police, who shifted him to Victoria Hospital where he is being treated.

