The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has used blockchain technology to make the e-Khata system fool-proof and protect data from hacking.

On October 1, the BBMP rolled out an e-khata system for property owners to download e-khata, an electronic version of A or B khata. The owners can apply for this document on www.bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has helped BBMP adopt this blockchain technology, which stores data in various nodes connected to one another digitally through a chain. This system is similar to the one used in cryptocurrency.

How does blockchain technology help?

In general, blockchain technology uses a chain of blocks to store and record transactions in a secure, decentralised ledger. The blocks are linked together in a chain, with each block referencing the previous one. The chain of blocks is irreversible and tamper-evident, making it nearly impossible to alter or modify.

Munish Moudgil, BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue), told The Hindu that digitised records are stored in a large number of blocks or nodes, which are connected to each other. In simple terms, the data is stored in parallel, or it is a replica of each other. This protects data from manipulation, and also every transaction in the system will be verified by each block.

Further explaining about the technology giving practical examples, he said, in case an individual applies for mutation of khata after the sale, and during the sale if the seller had sold government land as private land by fabricating documents, then this system will not allow mutation. As soon as the details are uploaded for mutation, the same will be verified by the blocks, and it will automatically not allow mutation. The blocks flag the error in the title of the property.

In case of attempt to download e-khata by a fraudulent owner, during the verification, the blockchain flags the error and does not allow the download.

Mr. Moudgil said a large number of blocks are set up. If a hacker alters data in one block, there will be many other blocks which have original data stored.