BBMP designates 38 lakes for Ganesha immersion in Bengaluru; 418 mobile tanks to be pressed into service

September 16, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has designated 38 lakes in the city as temporary immersion sites and 418 mobile tanks will be pressed into service for immersion of Ganesha idols on Ganesha Chaturthi.

The organisers who wish to install idols in public have to apply at the single-window clearance centre in their area. The civic body has opened 63 centres at sub-divisional levels.

The BBMP has reiterated that the use of plaster of Paris idols is banned in the city and that only clay idols must be installed. Nodal officers have been appointed in 63 sub-divisions to monitor the festival.

For more information, people can contact the helpline number 1533 or log on to https://apps.bbmpgov.in/ganesh2023/.

Meanwhile, city Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has warned that forceful collection of donations for the Ganesha festival is illegal and strict action will be taken against those found guilty. He said that elaborate security arrangements had been made to ensure a peaceful Ganesha Chaturthi and reiterated that organisers should follow the guidelines, failing which they would be held accountable and strict action taken against them. Organisers should get the necessary permission to install Ganesha idols in public places, and sound and music should be restricted between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., he said. He also said that permission for the procession route should be taken from the local police and bursting crackers and music in front of the prayer halls is prohibited.