BBMP deploys over 3,000 teams for dengue survey, as city records 130-140 cases daily

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has deployed over 3,000 teams to carry out a survey of 25 lakh homes within a fortnight, as the city reported over 130 dengue cases daily between July 1 and 6.

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath told reporters on Monday that after reviewing the situation the civic body has deployed over 3,000 teams, consisting of junior health inspectors, ASHAs, auxiliary nurses and midwives, and link workers.

The teams have been instructed to complete the house-to-house surveys within 15 days.

He said on July 3, the Health Department detected 99 confirmed dengue cases, and on the other days the city recorded 130 to 140 cases. Till July 6, the total number of confirmed dengue cases was 776.

In view of the increase in cases, the BBMP will also increase manpower in wards for handling the situation from three to six, he said. Manpower will be increased from August and they will continue to work till September or October.

Mr. Nath said that between January and July, the department detected 3,815 confirmed dengue cases and one death. He urged people to participate in containing the spread of the infection, by destroying breeding spaces near and inside houses.

Data discrepancy

While Mr. Nath claimed that between January 1 and July 6, the city recorded 3,815 dengue cases, the data shared by the Health Department showed otherwise.

According to the data shared by the BBMP department, between January 1 and June 30, the city reported 1,775 cases. From July 1 to 7, the city recorded 915 cases. Put together, the total number of cases is 2,690 cases.