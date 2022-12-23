  1. EPaper
BBMP deploys marshals to create awareness on wearing masks; co-ordinates with agencies to face any eventuality

The Karnataka government on Thursday reintroduced the mandatory face masking rule in closed spaces, and has advised maintaining social distancing for outdoor Christmas and New Year celebrations

December 23, 2022 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Clowns, Midgets, Santa Claus from Rambo Circus, with placards creating awareness on COVID-19, as their go around MG Road and Brigade road greeting people a happy Christmas & New Year, in Bengaluru on December 23, 2022.

Clowns, Midgets, Santa Claus from Rambo Circus, with placards creating awareness on COVID-19, as their go around MG Road and Brigade road greeting people a happy Christmas & New Year, in Bengaluru on December 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in China and other parts of the world has prompted the city’s civic body to take up precautionary measures to ensure COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and robust health infrastructure to handle any eventuality. 

The Karnataka government on Thursday reintroduced the mandatory face masking rule in closed spaces, and has advised maintaining social distancing for outdoor Christmas and New Year celebrations. Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said, “Marshalls have already started announcing the public to wear masks and follow social distancing in crowded areas such as markets and bus stops.” The advisory directs event organisers to ensure compulsory face masking in all indoor and closed spaces, such as pubs, bars, and restaurants, cinemas, buses, and trains, including metros, shopping malls, offices, etc. “This should be followed strictly, particularly by elderly, and those with comorbidities. People have been advised to celebrate Christmas and New Year outdoors,” he said. 

Mr. Giri Nath held meetings with Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association’s (PHANA), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation (KSMSCL) and other agencies on Thursday. 

“We had meetings with PHANA, BWSSB, KSMSCL and officials from the health department to cooperate with the BBMP if there is a surge in cases. BWSSB has been directed to take sewage samples which can be tested for COVID-19 in all the city’s wards, while PHANA will coordinate regarding the availability of beds, ICU beds and oxygen beds and other infrastructure. KSMSCL will coordinate to keep the stock of crucial drugs in COVID-19 treatment protocol. Meeting will be held with other stakeholders on Friday,” Mr. Giri Nath said. 

The civic body has also been directed by Karnataka government to ramp up testing in the city. Hospitals have been directed to mandatorily test for COVID-19 all persons admitted with ILI and SARI, Mr. Giri Nath said. 

New Year and Christmas celebrations

The Chief Commissioner clarified that there is no proposal to ban festival celebrations as of now and the BBMP will follow only State government guidelines. “We have not submitted any proposal to ban the New Year and Christmas celebrations to the government and we have not got any guidelines regarding this from the government. We will only follow whatever guidelines will be issued by the State government,” he said.

