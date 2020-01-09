BBMP denies permission for avarekai mela at V.V. Puram

The civic body has denied permission for the annual avarekai mela at V.V. Puram, citing lack of hygiene and solid-waste management facilities at the event. The privately organised food festival has attained a large following over the decade.

Several residents of the area had complained to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike over the waste generated and how it blocked the main road causing inconvenience to them as well as motorists. “There have been complaints of inconvenience over the last three years. Moreover, it is a commercial programme by a private individual and the civic body has no obligation to facilitate it,” said Vani V. Rao, councillor, Visveswarapuram.

She said Vasavi Condiments, the store which organises the mela, was very small but the festival occupies most of the road. “Organising it there will only inconvenience citizens. We will not allow them to organise the festival on V.V. Puram food street. They can rent out a ground or any other public venue from the civic body, which we will welcome,” she said.

However, K.S. Swathi, the organiser of the mela, said she was keen on organising the event at V.V. Puram food street itself, and was talking to BBMP health officials to assure them that they would follow all solid-waste management norms. “We will also ensure that the residents and commuters are not inconvenienced,” she said. “Renting out a venue would make the festival unviable. There are over 500 farmers who regularly supply avarekai to the mela,” she said.

For now, however, BBMP has denied permission. “Avarekai mela has become a part of the city’s tradition. But it is also a private commercial event and people cannot be put to discomfort. I have directed local officials to take a call keeping both aspects in mind,” said Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid-Waste Management, BBMP.

