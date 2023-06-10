‘BBMP defies court order, diverts rajakaluve to private land’ 

June 10, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has been carrying out an anti-encroachment drive across the city, is faced with the allegation of having defied a court order to divert the original path of a rajakaluve by encroaching on a private land at Singasandra village in Bengaluru south taluk.

The BBMP started the work to build a rajakaluve in Survey Number (SN) 89/1 in April after floating a tender. For about 15 days, the civic body carried out works to remove the trench laid by the property owners. When the owners of the land learnt about BBMP officials building a storm-water drain, they approached vacation court on May 4.

On the same day, the court granted an injunction restraining the defendants (BBMP) and anybody from interfering with the plaintiff’s possession of the property. The order was issued by the Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge.

One of the owners of the land, Saju Chacko, alleged that despite the court order, the BBMP continued work till Tuesday (June 6) for about a month in violation of the order, that too after he visited the spot to talk to officials and informed the police. After that, the BBMP was forced to stop the work. The order was notified to the BBMP officials concerned on May 4 itself by his advocate, he said.

Where is the rajakaluve?

The revenue maps accessed by The Hindu and spot visit by this correspondent with the assistance of Deeksha application showed that the rajakaluve that stems from a nearby lake passes through SN 92 and 93. On both SNs, structures have come up. The SWD moves outside SN 89/1. On SN 93, a motorcycle showroom was built, and it is said that the owner of the land has close links with local political leaders. Mr. Chacko alleged that through political connection, the owner exerted pressure on the BBMP to divert the rajakaluve.

The rajakaluve that starts from the northern side of the property passes through two SNs towards the southern end. The BBMP also reduced the length of the SWD, making it a little straighter to align with Mr. Chacko’s property, diverting the original path. The BBMP has built the drain measuring 100-150 feet.

What the court observed

The court, while issuing the order, observed that since the plaintiffs are the residents of Kerala, “the defendant (BBMP) taking undue advantage of the absence of plaintiff colluding with the owner of the properties in SN 92 and 93 are trying to form a channel in the property of the plaintiffs.”

The court further said, “Several documents produced by the plaintiffs certainly substantiate the claim that they are the owners of suit schedule property and no channel is existing in their property. The material placed before the court shows a prima facie case in favour of the plaintiffs at this juncture. As the plaintiffs at this juncture have made out a prima facie case, certainly plaintiffs are entitled for ex-parte temporary injunction by dispensing with notice to the defendants.” The BBMP yet to respond to the court.

Dispute dates back to 2007

This dispute dates back to 2007. Mr. Chacko had then written (letter available) to the BBMP Joint Commissioner complaining that the owner of SN 92 had closed the drain behind survey number 89/1 and sought action.

When The Hindu brought this issue to the notice of BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, he said that an official had visited the site on June 6, according to which the drain work has been stopped, and the map shared is being checked with an exact revenue sketch. The official who visited the spot also alleged that on June 7, “some miscreants had demolished the deviated portion of the RCC drain” built by the BBMP and that a police complaint has been filed in this regard.

