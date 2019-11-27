BBMP cracks down on lake encroachments

Civic officials, who are facing flak for the bund breach at Hulimavu lake, are scrambling to take action against individuals and companies that have encroached on other lakes in the city.

A day after hundreds of houses were flooded following a breach in Hulimavu lake on Sunday, the BBMP filed a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara police against a real estate company for encroaching on a part of Chowdeshwari lake in Beratena Agrahara.

“The encroachment was recorded by BBMP officials on November 10, but the case was filed on November 26,” said a senior police official.

Based on the complaint filed by BBMP assistant executive engineer Lingegowda, the police have registered an FIR against the owners of Navayuga Properties under the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint, Mr. Lingegowda accused the realtor of demolishing a fence put up around Chowdeshwari lake and damaging boulders that had been put up across the tank bund on the south side of the lake .

“This was done to encroach on a part of the tank bund to construct the layout illegally,” the senior police official added.

The realtor also allegedly dumped construction material around the lake and damaged the area by using earth moving equipment illegally.

The police have issued a notice summoning the accused for questioning.

Hulimavu lake breach: ‘Somebody influential was involved’

Senior civic officials confirmed that the bund of Hulimavu lake was broken at the behest of an influential person.

“The Kerekatte Gangamma temple, near the BWSSB’s sewage treatment plant ,was getting inundated. Somebody influential directed the BBMP assistant engineer, Shilpa, to let out some water from the lake,” said a source, adding that it was unclear who gave the order.

The police have registered a case against BWSSB assistant executive engineer Karthik based on a complaint filed by the BBMP.

In her statement, Shilpa claimed that she got an oral request from Karthik, which she sought in writing.

The police have recorded the statement of Venkatesh, who is the owner of the earth mover that was used to damage the bund, and is named in the FIR.